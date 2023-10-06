HamberMenu
Asian Games | Indian women thump Nepal, storms into kabaddi final

Led ably by Ritu Negi, India defeated Nepal by a comfortable margin of 61-17. At half-time, India were well and truly in command at 29-10.

October 06, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Hangzhou [China]

ANI
India’s Ritu Negi in action during the women’s kabaddi semi-final match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on October 6, 2023.

India’s Ritu Negi in action during the women’s kabaddi semi-final match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on October 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian women's kabaddi team assured the country of a silver at least after they got the better of Nepal in the semi-final of the team event in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 6. Led ably by Ritu Negi, India defeated Nepal by a comfortable margin of 61-17. At half-time, India were well and truly in command at 29-10.

Following the resumption of play, the Indians brought their all-round capabilities to the fore to storm into the final. The Indian raiders managed to secure nine bonus points and the defenders inflicted five all-outs. India will take on either Iran or Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match on Saturday at 7:00 AM IST. "INTO THE FINALS! The Indian Kabaddi Women's Team showed their dominance against Nepal with an incredible scoreline of 61-17, securing their spot in the FINALS! With this victory, India is assured at least a Silver. Now, we're all set for an epic final showdown! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Hallabol," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Later, on Friday, the men's team will go to battle against arch-rivals Pakistan for a place in the final. The eagerly awaited fixture is scheduled at 12.30 IST. The men, too, have already assured themselves a medal in the Hangzhou Games.

