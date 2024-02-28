Ashi Chouksey tops rifle 3-position event with a world record score

February 28, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - BHOPAL

Ashi Chouksey was in brilliant form as she topped the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, with a world record score to boot, in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Ashi shot 597 out of 600 in qualification, one point better than the world record shared by Jenny Stene of Norway and Sagen Maddalena of the USA, and won the final with 461.8, She was 4.3 points ahead of second-placed Vidarsa Vinod who had 588 in qualification. Himani Poonia placed third ahead of Lajja Gauswami, Priya, Dhyaneshwari, Heena Gohei and Surabhi Bharadwaj.

Ashi had been beaten by 0.1 and 0.2 points in the two selection trials earlier in air rifle.

in the 25-metre women’s sports pistol, Asian Games gold medallist and multiple World Cup gold winner, Rahi Sarnobat topped with 33, three points ahead of Jaspreet Kaur. Olympian Annu Raj Singh placed third, ahead of Anisa Sayyed, Shital Desai, Kirandeep Kaur, TS Divya and Esha Singh.

Arjun Babuta topped men’s air rifle with 252.5 as he beat Sri Karthik Sabari Raj by 0.3 point. The latter had an impressive 634.2 in qualification. The qualification topper Dhanush Srikanth (635.4) did not shoot the final.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Arjun Babuta 252.5 (630.6); 2. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 252.2 (634.2); 3. Yash Vardhan 230.8 (632.0).

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Rahi Sarnobat 33 (583); 2. Jaspreet Kaur 30 (579); 3. Annu Raj Singh 27 (577).

50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Ashi Chouksey 461.8 (597); 2. Vidarsa Vinod 457.5 (588); 3. Himani Poonia 446.5 (585).