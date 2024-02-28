GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashi Chouksey tops rifle 3-position event with a world record score

Ashi had been beaten by 0.1 and 0.2 points in the two selection trials earlier in air rifle

February 28, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - BHOPAL

Sports Bureau
Vidarsa Vinod, topper Ashi Chouksey and Himani Poonia in the rifle 3-position event of the National shooting trials in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Vidarsa Vinod, topper Ashi Chouksey and Himani Poonia in the rifle 3-position event of the National shooting trials in Bhopal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ashi Chouksey was in brilliant form as she topped the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, with a world record score to boot, in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Ashi shot 597 out of 600 in qualification, one point better than the world record shared by Jenny Stene of Norway and Sagen Maddalena of the USA, and won the final with 461.8, She was 4.3 points ahead of second-placed Vidarsa Vinod who had 588 in qualification. Himani Poonia placed third ahead of Lajja Gauswami, Priya, Dhyaneshwari, Heena Gohei and Surabhi Bharadwaj.

Ashi had been beaten by 0.1 and 0.2 points in the two selection trials earlier in air rifle.

in the 25-metre women’s sports pistol, Asian Games gold medallist and multiple World Cup gold winner, Rahi Sarnobat topped with 33, three points ahead of Jaspreet Kaur. Olympian Annu Raj Singh placed third, ahead of Anisa Sayyed, Shital Desai, Kirandeep Kaur, TS Divya and Esha Singh.

Arjun Babuta topped men’s air rifle with 252.5 as he beat Sri Karthik Sabari Raj by 0.3 point. The latter had an impressive 634.2 in qualification. The qualification topper Dhanush Srikanth (635.4) did not shoot the final.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Arjun Babuta 252.5 (630.6); 2. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 252.2 (634.2); 3. Yash Vardhan 230.8 (632.0).

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Rahi Sarnobat 33 (583); 2. Jaspreet Kaur 30 (579); 3. Annu Raj Singh 27 (577).

50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Ashi Chouksey 461.8 (597); 2. Vidarsa Vinod 457.5 (588); 3. Himani Poonia 446.5 (585).

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.