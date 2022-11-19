  1. EPaper
Aradhya, Maaya clinch a double each

Sports Bureau

November 19, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Aradhya Kshitij and Maaya Rajeshwaran won the boys and girls’ titles respectively in the EMMTC National under-14 tennis championship in Aurangabad on Saturday. Aradhya defeated Showrya Samala 6-2, 6-4 while Maaya beat Harithashree Venkatesh 7-6(1), 6-0. Both Showrya and Harithashree went on to win the doubles title in partnership with Vedant Bhasin and Diya Ramesh respectively. The results (finals): Boys: Aradhya Kshitij bt Showrya Samala 6-2, 6-4; Doubles: Showrya Samala & Vedant Bhasin bt Shourya Kallambella & M. Diganth 6-4, 6-1. Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Harithashree Venkatesh 7-6(1), 6-0; Doubles: Harithashree Venkatesh & Diya Ramesh bt Maaya Rajeshwaran & Snigdha Ruhil 6-1, 6-4.

