Sarita claims her second consecutive Ranking Series gold medal

Sports Bureau

TUNIS

Nineteen-year-old Antim caused three upsets on her way to the women’s 53kg gold on her senior international debut at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series wrestling tournament here.

World No. 1 Sarita Mor (59kg) won all her three round robin matches — against Germany’s Elena Brugger (6-0), Canada’s Diana Weicker (10-0) and Tunisia’s Siwar Bouseta (14-4) — to claim her second consecutive Ranking Series gold medal.

Antim, who won the Asian under-20 championships gold last week and had bagged the World under-17 bronze and Asian under-23 silver earlier, won five bouts — including victories over Pan-Am champion Dominique Parrish of the USA (11-0), Olympian Luisa Valverde of Ecuador (4-2) and 55kg Pan-Am champion Karla Gonzalz of Canada (4-2) in the final.

Bipasha (72kg) managed a silver, while Manisha (65kg) bagged a bronze. Deepak Nehra (97kg) won the men’s freestyle bronze. At least three Indian male freestyle wrestlers, including Udit (57kg), Sujeet (65kg) and Sagar Jaglan (75kg), were in the gold medal race on Sunday.