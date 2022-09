Annar nets four goals

NEW DELHI: Annar Hussain netted four goals and Jehirul Islam added three as Missa High School, Nagaon registered a comprehensive 10-0 win over Smt. Shantaben Haribhai Gajera Secondary School, Amreli in a Pool B match of the 39th Nehru sub-junior (under-15) boys hockey tournament.

The results:

Pool B: Missa HS, Nagaon 10 (Annar Hussain 4, Jehirul Islam 3, Sidhartha Das 2, Manish Dubey) bt Shantaben Haribhai Gajera SS, Amreli 0; Pool C: Sri Gurunanak HSS, Rajnandgaon 3 (Yajat Kaushik, Pravin, Aman Verma) bt Punjab PS, Nabha 1 (Nriday Pratap Singh Sadiora); Pool D: Loyola HSS, Kohima 2 (Mvielo Koza, Neimhalie Rulu) bt St. Agnel, Uttarakhand 1 (Ankit).