Ankita Raina enters singles semifinals, doubles final

December 16, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

SOLAPUR

Top seed Ankita Raina defeated sixth-ranked Ekaterina Yashina of Russia 7-6(0), 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Balaji Amines $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the District Sports Complex on Friday. In the last-four, Ankita will play third seed Anastasia Kulikova of Finland, who downed qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand in three sets. Qualifier Shrivalli Bhamidipaty’s fine run was stopped by eighth seed Priska Nugroho, as the Indonesian won 6-2, 6-2. In doubles, Ankita and Prarthana Thombare set up a title clash against second seeds Prisa Nugroho and Ekaterina Yashina. The results: Singles (quarterfinals): Ankita Raina bt Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) 7-6(0), 6-3; Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Daira Kudasova (Rus) bt Katarina Kozarov (Srb) 6-2, 6-3; Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-2, 6-2. Doubles (semifinals): Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-3, 6-2; Priska Nugroho (Ina) & Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew & Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) 6-2, 3-6, [10-5].