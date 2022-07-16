Ankita-Kobori pair corners glory
Ramkumar bows out in doubles semifinals
Ramkumar Ramanathan in partnership with John-Patrick Smith was beaten 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals by William Blumberg and Steve Johnson in the $665,330 ATP tennis tournament in Newport.
The semifinal entry fetched 90 ATP points and $9,860.
In the $25,000 ITF women’s tournament in Kazakhstan, Ankita Raina, seeded second with Momoko Kobori of Japan, won the doubles title, beating the Koreans Choi Ji Hee and Han Na-Lae 6-2, 3-6, [10-8].
It was the fourth doubles title of the season for the 29-year-old Ankita, and the 24th doubles title of her career in the professional circuit.
The results:
$665,330 ATP, Newport, US: Doubles (semifinals): Wiliam Blumberg & Steve Johnson (US) bt Jason-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF men, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: Singles (semifinals): Beibit Zhukayev (Kaz) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (semifinals): SAi Karteek Reddy Ganta & Manish Sureshkumar bt Anis Ghorbel & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) 5-7, 6-3, [10-6]; Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Omar Brigida & Gabriele Maria Noce (Ita) 6-3, 4-6, [11-9].
$25,000 ITF women, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: Doubles (final): Momoko Kobori (Jpn) & Ankita Raina bt Choi Ji Hee & Han Na-Lae (Kor) 6-2, 3-6, [10-8].
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.