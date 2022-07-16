Ankita-Kobori pair corners glory

Ramkumar bows out in doubles semifinals

Champions : Ankita and Kobori won the doubles title at the tournament in Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramkumar Ramanathan in partnership with John-Patrick Smith was beaten 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals by William Blumberg and Steve Johnson in the $665,330 ATP tennis tournament in Newport.

The semifinal entry fetched 90 ATP points and $9,860.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s tournament in Kazakhstan, Ankita Raina, seeded second with Momoko Kobori of Japan, won the doubles title, beating the Koreans Choi Ji Hee and Han Na-Lae 6-2, 3-6, [10-8].

It was the fourth doubles title of the season for the 29-year-old Ankita, and the 24th doubles title of her career in the professional circuit.

The results:

$665,330 ATP, Newport, US: Doubles (semifinals): Wiliam Blumberg & Steve Johnson (US) bt Jason-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: Singles (semifinals): Beibit Zhukayev (Kaz) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (semifinals): SAi Karteek Reddy Ganta & Manish Sureshkumar bt Anis Ghorbel & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) 5-7, 6-3, [10-6]; Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Omar Brigida & Gabriele Maria Noce (Ita) 6-3, 4-6, [11-9].

$25,000 ITF women, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: Doubles (final): Momoko Kobori (Jpn) & Ankita Raina bt Choi Ji Hee & Han Na-Lae (Kor) 6-2, 3-6, [10-8].