Sport

Amarone, Arakara, Anastacia and Mzilikazi excel

Amarone, Arakara, Anastacia and Mzilikazi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11).

Outer sand: 600m: Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 44.5. Easy. Rwanda (rb), Jungledreams (rb) 44. Former better. Mystical Magician (rb) 43.5. Urged.

800m: Fiat Justitia (rb) Wakanda (S. Imran) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Jawai (S. Imran), Magical Wave (R. Manish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Catelyn (R. Manish), Cartel (B. Dharshan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. A fit pair. Raisina (M.S. Deora), Sabatini (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Latter who retains form finished four lengths in front. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. In fine trim. Succession (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. He moved well within himself. Magic Moment (S. Kamble), Golden Strike (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43.5. They are in fine condition. Anastasia (rb), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former is in great heart. Haran (S. A. Amit), Marshall (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Showmanship (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Forever (M. Bhaskar), Speed Air (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 800/59, 600.43. They moved freely, former finished a length in front. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ultrasonic) (S. Imran), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Light of Music) rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. They finished together. Walking Brave (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Cotton Hall (B. Dharshan) 1-13, 800/58. 600/46. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Swiss Agatta (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Moved freely. Kundavai (R. Manish), Marenello (S. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Kings Walk (Koshi Kumar) (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Valeska (rb) 44. Handy. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 37.5. Stretched out well. Platini (rb) (1200-600) 46. Catalyst (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Fit.

800m: Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 1-2, 600/47. Grey Twilight (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Urged. Night Hunt (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Spicy Star (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Ridden out. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 55, 600/40. Shaped well. Great Spirit (B. Dharshan) 56, 600/41.5. Handy. Sir Baffert (Ishwar Singh) 53, 600/40.5. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Dali - Malakeya Ziba) (Indrajeet Kumar) 58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 50, 600/37. Moved fluently. Lady Blazer (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/44.

1000m: Ibrahimovic (P. S. Kaviraj) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Golden Streak (rb) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Impressed. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Icy River (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up. Vayu (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They finished level. Former is a 2-y-o. Tifosi (Ishwar Singh) 1-7, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved well. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Renegade (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter better. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. A good display.

1200m: Arakara (S. Imran) 1-18, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Abilitare (Ishwar Singh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Worked well. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-33, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Proposed (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Amarone (Ishwar Singh) 1-15, 1,000/1-3.5, 800/53, 600/41. An excellent display. Bella More (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Cedar Wood (Khet Singh), Antigua (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-3.60. They took a level jump. Red Sea (S.A. Amit), Blue Sapphire (L.A . Rozario) 1-11.20. Both jumped out well. Soul Message (Khet Singh), Ignition (S. Kamble) 1-4.67. They jumped well and the former finished well in front. Ziana (S. Kabdhar), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Mercedes) (B. Dharshan) 1-8.12. The pair took a level jump. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (rb) 1-3.69. They took a smart jump.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 5:53:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/amarone-arakara-anastacia-and-mzilikazi-excel/article65996904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY