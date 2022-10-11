Amarone, Arakara, Anastacia and Mzilikazi excel

October 11, 2022 17:51 IST

Amarone, Arakara, Anastacia and Mzilikazi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11).

Outer sand: 600m: Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 44.5. Easy. Rwanda (rb), Jungledreams (rb) 44. Former better. Mystical Magician (rb) 43.5. Urged.

800m: Fiat Justitia (rb) Wakanda (S. Imran) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Jawai (S. Imran), Magical Wave (R. Manish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Catelyn (R. Manish), Cartel (B. Dharshan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. A fit pair. Raisina (M.S. Deora), Sabatini (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Latter who retains form finished four lengths in front. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. In fine trim. Succession (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. He moved well within himself. Magic Moment (S. Kamble), Golden Strike (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43.5. They are in fine condition. Anastasia (rb), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former is in great heart. Haran (S. A. Amit), Marshall (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Showmanship (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Forever (M. Bhaskar), Speed Air (B. Dharshan) 1-14, 800/59, 600.43. They moved freely, former finished a length in front. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ultrasonic) (S. Imran), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Light of Music) rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. They finished together. Walking Brave (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Cotton Hall (B. Dharshan) 1-13, 800/58. 600/46. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Swiss Agatta (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Moved freely. Kundavai (R. Manish), Marenello (S. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Kings Walk (Koshi Kumar) (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Valeska (rb) 44. Handy. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 37.5. Stretched out well. Platini (rb) (1200-600) 46. Catalyst (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Fit.

800m: Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 1-2, 600/47. Grey Twilight (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Urged. Night Hunt (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Spicy Star (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Ridden out. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 55, 600/40. Shaped well. Great Spirit (B. Dharshan) 56, 600/41.5. Handy. Sir Baffert (Ishwar Singh) 53, 600/40.5. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Dali - Malakeya Ziba) (Indrajeet Kumar) 58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 50, 600/37. Moved fluently. Lady Blazer (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/44.

1000m: Ibrahimovic (P. S. Kaviraj) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Golden Streak (rb) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Impressed. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Icy River (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up. Vayu (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They finished level. Former is a 2-y-o. Tifosi (Ishwar Singh) 1-7, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved well. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Renegade (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter better. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. A good display.

1200m: Arakara (S. Imran) 1-18, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Abilitare (Ishwar Singh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Worked well. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-33, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Proposed (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Amarone (Ishwar Singh) 1-15, 1,000/1-3.5, 800/53, 600/41. An excellent display. Bella More (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Cedar Wood (Khet Singh), Antigua (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-3.60. They took a level jump. Red Sea (S.A. Amit), Blue Sapphire (L.A . Rozario) 1-11.20. Both jumped out well. Soul Message (Khet Singh), Ignition (S. Kamble) 1-4.67. They jumped well and the former finished well in front. Ziana (S. Kabdhar), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Mercedes) (B. Dharshan) 1-8.12. The pair took a level jump. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (rb) 1-3.69. They took a smart jump.