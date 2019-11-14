Aizawl-Bagan opener on Nov. 30

The 13th edition of the I-League will kick off on November 30 with Aizawl FC taking on Mohun Bagan in the opening match.

The 2019-20 season of the I-League will be the first time that it will not be the top league in the country.

Defending champion Chennai City FC will begin its campaign at home against TRAU FC on December 1.

The latter earned promotion through the I-League second division while Shillong Lajong was relegated.

The first Kolkata derby will be a home game for Bagan against East Bengal on December 22. The reverse fixture is scheduled for March 15 next year.

The new season will also see the return of 7 p.m. kick-offs. Punjab FC, formerly Minerva Punjab FC, will play nine of its 10 home matches at 2 p.m..

All matches will be shown live on Dsport after the AIFF signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd.