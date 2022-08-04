Paavani meets Sahira in final
Sports Bureau
Paavani Paathak beat Prathiba Narayan 7-6(4), 6-3 to set up a title clash with Sahira Singh in the ₹1,00,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Friday.
Paavani also made the doubles final with Chandana Potugari, and the duo will challenge top seeds Prathiba and Pragathi Narayan.
The results (semifinals):
Paavani Paathak bt Prathiba Narayan 7-6(4), 6-3; Sahira Singh bt Chandana Potugari 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles:
