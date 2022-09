Vansh and Mahika triumph

Sports Bureau

Jhajjar

Vansh Nandal beat Deepam Malik 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the boys final of the AITA National series under-18 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

Deepam claimed the doubles title in partnership with Sagar Kumar.

In the girls final, Mahika Khanna outplayed Sreemanya Reddy 6-0, 6-2 while in doubles title clash, Shrijana Thapa and Tamanna Panwar turned the match around after a bad start against Gia Alana Pereira and Danica Fernando to prevail 0-6, 6-0, [13-11].

The results:

U-18: Boys (final): Vansh Nandal bt Deepam Malik 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Semifinals: Vansh bt Aarjun Pandit 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Deepam bt Bhicky Sagolshem 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

Doubles (final): Deepam Malik & Sagar Kumar bt Tushar Mittal & Ansh Kundu 6-3, 6-2.

U-18: Girls (final): Mahika Khanna bt Sreemanya Reddy 6-0, 6-2; Semifinals: Mahika bt Shatakshi Chaudhary 6-1, 6-2; Sreemanya bt Bhumika Rohilla 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Shrijana Thapa & Tamanna Panwar bt Gia Alana Pereira & Danica Fernando 0-6, 6-0, [13-11].