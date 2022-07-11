AFI clears Jeswin Aldrin for World Athletics Championships

This comes after two trials and days of suspense; India will have three long jumpers for the first time ever at the Worlds

After two trials and days of suspense, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) finally cleared long jumper Jeswin Aldrin for the World Championships which begin in Oregon, USA, on July 15.

The AFI release, which came on Sunday night, said the federation, in consultation with the members of the selection committee, decided to include Aldrin.

“We have decided to give him the chance to compete in the World Championships after he jumped 7.99m in the first trial (in Thiruvananthapuram) and 7.93m in Patiala,” said Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president.

Aldrin had achieved the World Athletics’ entry standard (8.22m) in the Federation Cup in April with 8.26m and also shocked national record holder M. Sreeshankar to take the gold (with a wind-assisted 8.37m) in that event but the AFI wanted him to be close to that at the recent inter-State Nationals in Chennai, its main qualifier for the Worlds.

The 20-year-old, seventh in the World this year, could jump only 7.71 (qualifying round) and 7.51 (final) to finish sixth in Chennai.

He was later offered two trials, in Thiruvananthapuram and Patiala but the AFI made it clear that he would have to achieve its target of 8.10m to go to Oregon.

The federation has now changed its mind.

The men’s long jump qualification round will be held on July 15, the opening day of the World Championships, in the evening session.

With Aldrin now included, India will have three long jumpers for the first time ever at the Worlds.