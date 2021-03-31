Abhinav Bindra launches physiotherapy app

Former World and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has launched “one-tap solution for your healthier life”, a physiotherapy mobile application.

The app will help people get high-tech physiotherapy and rehabilitation services from the six high performance centres across the country, as well as from the convenience of their home.

The app will facilitate fixing appointments at specific locations apart from offering access to the expert physiotherapists through video call and chat features.

“Today’s tech-savvy generation calls for the smart work approach. We have come up with ABTP physiotherapy@Home mobile application,” said Bindra.

The chairman of the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) venture, Dr. Apjit Singh Bindra said it was felt necessary to make it convenient for all age groups. The app will be accessible from all metro cities in the initial phase and will gradually cover other cities.