₹130.75 cr earmarked for Kerala sport

A. Vinod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total outlay of ₹130.75 crore has been been earmarked for sports and games in the Kerala budget for 2022-23, presented in the Assembly on Friday. Presenting the first full-fledged budget for the current Pinarayi Vijayan Government, the Finance Minister, K.N. Balagopal, said sporting activities contributed to 1% of the State Gross Domestic Product at present and efforts would be made to increase it further to 3% or 4% in the coming years. Balagopal also announcement an additional sum of ₹6.50 crore for the implementation of the projects in the Kerala Sports Policy to be unveiled shortly. The Government would also strive for an increased private participation in the construction of the playfields in panchayats and other sporting infrastructure. In the case of the panchayat playfields, contributions from the local development funds of MLAs would also be utilised. The Minister said that a sum of ₹4 crore would also be made available for undertaking preliminary works connected with play grounds in schools across the State. The completion of the G.V. Raja Centre of Excellence here and the High Altitude Centre in Munnar will also be taken expeditiously, he added.