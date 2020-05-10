  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | PM CARES Fund, Chennai’s Koyambedu COVID-19 cluster, and migrant worker protection

Photos: Getty Images/iStockphoto, The Hindu and AFP

Photos: Getty Images/iStockphoto, The Hindu and AFP  

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
How different is the PM CARES Fund from the PM’s National Relief Fund?
Coronavirus | What turned Koyambedu, Chennai’s popular wholesale complex market, into a COVID-19 hotspot?
Coronavirus lockdown | How can inter-State workers be protected?
TRENDING TODAY