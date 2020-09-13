  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | Foreign aid and NGOs, COVID-19 vaccine trials, coronavirus re-infection, and PF earnings

Photos: Getty Images/iStockphoto, AFP

Photos: Getty Images/iStockphoto, AFP  

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
The Hindu Explains | What is Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, and how does it control donations?
The Hindu Explains | Why is Phase-3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial complicated?
The Hindu Explains | Are there re-infection fears around COVID-19?
The Hindu Explains | Has economic slowdown hit EPFO earnings?