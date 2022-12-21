Daily Quiz | On Lionel Messi’s goals

1 / 5 | In the 87th minute of a Champions League semi-final, FC Barcelona’s Leo Messi was with the ball in a deep position, close to the half-way line. He passed it to Sergio Busquets who held it for a second. He then nudged it slowly to Messi, who had already embarked on an up-tempo run that allowed him to dribble past a first, second, third, fourth and fifth defender before unleashing a slide rule wide-kick with his weak right foot that beat the goal-keeper who was covering the narrow angle. Name the opponent. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Real Madrid SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In a match that Barca needed to win against Real Madrid in the 2016-17 season, the score was 2-2 in the 92nd minute. Barca won a throw-in in the right corner near its own goal-line. Player X threw the ball to Busquets who passed it to Gerard Pique on the goal-line and who triangulated the ball back to X. X then went on a diagonal dash, going past Luka Modric first, Marcelo next and went past the half-way line. From there he passed it to Andre Gomes who promptly passed it to an on-rushing Jordi Alba on the left wing. Alba then squared the ball to an on-rushing Messi just inside the box and who unleashed a curler that just beat a diving Keylor Navas in the right corner of goal. Messi then celebrated by holding his jersey with his name and number up. Name X DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sergi Roberto SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In scoring a goal in 2007 that was a near replica of what his idol and genius predecessor Diego Maradona scored against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals in the 55th minute, Messi went past six defenders and the goal-keeper in a solo run that began just beyond the half-way line on the right wing. Name the opponent that Barca faced in the La Liga. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Getafe SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | It was the 83rd minute of a game that was poised at 3-3 between Argentina and an arch-rival, played at a neutral venue (New York City). Messi began a run at near the halfway touchline, cutting inside from the left wing all the way up to the centre of the box before unleashing a screaming shot from the top of it that beat the goal-keeper and secured the Albiceleste’s win. Name the opponent. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brazil SHOW ANSWER