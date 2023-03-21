Daily Quiz | On the San Francisco Bay Area

1 / 5 | What is the name of the infamous prison located on an island in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Answer : Alcatraz

2 / 5 | Which financial services company began in 1982 by Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis over a poker game?
Answer : Silicon Valley Bank

3 / 5 | Which on ­demand transportation company was founded in San Francisco in 2009?
Answer : Uber

4 / 5 | Which San Francisco park is known for its iconic zigzag path and scenic views of the city?
Answer : Golden Gate Park