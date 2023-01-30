Daily Quiz | On the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi

1 / 5 | How old was Mahatma Gandhi when he got married to Kasturbai?

Answer : 13

2 / 5 | Who did Mahatma Gandhi consider as his mentor, who persuaded Gandhi to came back to India, invest time in understanding India and work for Indian independence struggle movement?

Answer : Gopal Krishna Gokhale

3 / 5 | In which city in India in 1959 was the Gandhi Memorial Museum established?

Answer : Madurai

4 / 5 | Which famous Big Tech leader decided to wear round glasses as a tribute to his Indian hero? His campaign "Think Different" also featured a photograph of M.K. Gandhi.

Answer : Steve Jobs