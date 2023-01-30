HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi
January 30 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Mahatma’s assassination. Here is a quiz on the Father of the Nation

January 30, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

S. Venkataraghavan
The Railway Station of Pietermaritzburg. Gandhiji was thrown off a train at this station on June 7, 1893.
1 / 5 | How old was Mahatma Gandhi when he got married to Kasturbai?

Answer : 13
