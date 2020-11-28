Data | Farmers, new agriculture laws and government procurement

On September 27, 2020, the President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to three agriculture bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Bills were aimed at liberalising the farm sector, but it faced stiff opposition in parliament. The Bills have been opposed by several farmer organisations for various reasons. The chief concern seems to be the fear of losing government procurement at the Minimum Support Price.

The Hindu Explains | Who gains and who loses from the farm Bills?

In November 2020, the protests boiled over as farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, attempting to march to the national capital, faced resistance from the police who used tear gas and water cannons to turn them away.

This package looks at articles based on data that look at: why farmers from Punjab/Haryana have been at the forefront of the opposition to the Farm Bills; how many farmers sell at the mandis across the country; procurement and MSP selling across States among other issues.