GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World’s oldest man, certified in Guinness World Record, passes away

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren

April 03, 2024 09:22 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Caracas

AFP
Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on February 4, 2022.

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on February 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@juanvicenteperezmorasjb

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, died on April 2 at the age of 114, officials and relatives said.

"Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X.

Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on February 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The farmer known as Tio Vicente was born in the town of El Cobre, in the Andean state of Tachira on May 27, 1909, and was the ninth of 10 children.

"At the age of five years old, he started working with his dad and brothers in agriculture and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting," a Guinness statement from 2022 said.

Perez went on to become a sheriff and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes, while still working in agriculture.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.