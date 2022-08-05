Whose English is it anyway?

Language has gone beyond syntax and grammar to become what it was originally meant to be — a means of expressing oneself

Rafi has a shop in my neighbourhood where he makes mattresses, pillows and cushions. I generally phone him to explain what I want but it occurred to me recently that I could also text him. Here is a recent exchange:

Me: Rafi, when I paid you for the cushions, I forgot to pay you for the bags you made. Sorry. Will pay the next time.

Rafi: No problem, Maji. Chalega.

He uses a stock phrase — ‘no problem’ — correctly. Then adds the Hindi expression, chalega, ‘it doesn’t matter’, briefly and appropriately. In his reply, he has said everything, using two languages to bring warmth to the text.

Over the years, I have been looking at how language is owned and used effectively by people across the board. I am thinking especially of the disadvantaged and marginalised who use all available resources of language to express themselves.

Here is Suma texting me on behalf of her aunt Chikkamma who works with me. This was in June 2020, when the pandemic was at its height.

Suma: Hi Amma, I am Chikkamma. I have drumstick so much can I send ur home from puttegowda.

Me: Thank you so much, Chikkamma! I made sambar today. Lots of love. Please stay home, stay safe.

Suma: It’s my pleasure, amma.

‘It’s my pleasure’! Suma had learnt the phrase and used it well. Elsewhere, she had placed whatever English she knew at her service confidently, unselfconsciously.

People like Rafi and Suma also text using the resource of a language they know (e.g. Hindi, Kannada), and English. Their fragmented English rests on familiar phrases and collocations, now common in texting and smart-speak. Not being grammatical and not spelling correctly do not seem to matter. The message is all that matters. Most interestingly, when they combine a known language and English, they romanise the whole text so that it has the look and feel of English.

Looking at these exchanges, I also realise afresh that texting is not just about transmission, it’s about using one or knitting two languages to deliver nuances of emotions. Thus Rafi’s friendly ‘ Chalega’ says much more than ‘It doesn’t matter’.

Writing is a lonely job

I have one more story, about Umang Hutheesingh and Sharukh Mansuri. Hutheesingh is a royal cultural revivalist and restorer based in Ahmedabad. His high-profile work with restoration and haute couture requires him to communicate with a large blend of people across the country. I was especially interested in his conversation with Mansuri, a young man, who came with his uncle Ayub, a small-time contractor, to meet Hutheesingh about a renovation work at his house. Hutheesingh knew about my interest in romanised texts and shared the WhatsApp thread below with me.

I have highlighted the stock expressions and sometimes explained what is meant. But otherwise, the texts are presented as they are, without corrections.

Mansuri: Tooooo experience (‘we have a lot of experience’) [Notice that Mansuri supports his uncle’s vast experience.]

Hutheesingh: Will revert

Mansuri: What is the area for each?

Hutheesingh: What rate have you given? This is not how work is given or handled. This includes the complete terrace. We cannot do work like this. Give me a proper professional work estimate and I will compare it with others and only then proceed.

Mansuri: Ok got u. Give me 1 more day. Going to Ajmer right now. Sorry for inconvenience.

Hutheesingh: No inconvenience, just helping you to be more productive and professional.

Mansuri: Ya iam. I thought u need rough estimate but ya ok will give u by tomorrow.

Hutheesingh: You are a smart educated young man of 2020. Do it correct and build your own good reputation.

Mansuri: Yes. Provide me with ur mail I’d so I can give u detail estimate.

[Hutheesingh replies with email address.]

Mansuri: This is the best I can do.

Hutheesingh: Thank you.

Mansuri: Sorry could not find ur mail I’d .. u can check over here.

Hutheesingh: Whatsapp is fine.

Mansuri: Ok sir.

Hutheesingh: Good. See, i knew you are a smart young man.

Mansuri: Thnku sir.

Hutheesingh: And in today’s age it is imp to present your client in the correct way. It wins confidence and trust.

Mansuri: Ya sorry for that.

Hutheesingh: No problem.

[End of thread]

People can communicate meaningfully even with very limited language. In speech, this is aided by gestures, emotion signals, and so on. But writing is a lonely and difficult job. There is nothing to fall back on except one’s own resources. WhatsApp and SMS help because texting is brief, has very loose rules of grammar, has friendly emojis and is generally not threatened by judgement about accuracy.

But with all this, language can lie frozen, even on Whatsapp. It has to be enabled, triggered, and this can happen only when there is mutual respect and encouragement. This is especially seen in the exchange between Hutheesingh and Mansuri.

So whose English is it anyway? The marginalised have possessed it with all their hearts. They are determined to say what they want to say, and now, with the addictively facilitating power of WhatsApp and SMS, they do not worry about mistakes, or what anyone might think, they equalise themselves with all.

This is a different kind of literacy asserting itself. And Rafi, Suma and Mansuri are waving, not drowning.

The writer has worked extensively in educational publishing. Her interests include content design, peace education and opera.