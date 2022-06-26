Watch | The History of Pride Month

A video on the history of the Pride month

Come June, the streets of every major city in the world are painted with pride colours. What does this signify, and why do people parade the colours of the rainbow?

In the 1960s, gay bars and clubs in the US were often raided by the police. On June 28, 1969, a similar raid happened in Manhattan’s Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar.

This time, the members of the community resisted arrests and fought back. Riots went on for three days, which were otherwise called the Stonewall riots.

A year later, the first pride march was held to commemorate the Stonewall uprising.