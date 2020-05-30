goren bridge Society

Two-way hand

Today’s deal, from a European team competition, offers interesting points in both play and defense.

At both tables, declarer won the opening club lead with dummy’s queen and led a low diamond to their 10. At this table, West ducked! This was a good play, as West retained an entry in the event his clubs were ever set up, and it misled declarer about the location of the ace. Believing the ace to be with East and not wanting a club led through his ace-jack, South led the queen of spades. East won with his ace and led a club, ducked to West’s king, and West continued the suit. South went back to diamonds, but West won his ace and cashed his established club. The jack of spades and the queen of hearts were both poorly placed for declarer, and the contract went down one.

At the other table, West won with his ace of diamonds at trick two and shifted to the nine of spades. This defence might have succeeded also, but the play went low from dummy, low from East, and low from declarer! Nothing else would have been better, but who can blame West for leading another spade?

South now had three spade tricks, two heart tricks, three diamond tricks, and two club tricks. An overtrick! Nicely played.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
magazine
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 4:13:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/two-way-hand/article31708093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY