Top 10 changes in Thiruvananthapuram this last decade

It was a decade of rapid change that transformed the face of Thiruvananthapuram like never before. It has been a youth-driven ten years that saw the arrival of many firsts that modified our lifestyle in myriad ways. Here are some of those markers that defined the decade as we step into a new one

Kattan chaaya | Photo Credit: R Ravindran

Tea tales

The friendly neighbourhood thattu and chaya kadas of yore have metamorphosed into shabby chic décor for event planners and fancy diners of all kinds. Servers in chequered lungis and casual shirts serve with a flourish the ‘one metre’ teas topped with froth, the signature chaya of God’s own country. Most of the chaya kadas in the city have moved on to become ‘tiffin centres’ serving tea and a wide range of fried short eats. The makeshift thattu continues to flourish at busy junctions and roadsides, most serving their signature thattu doshas, chutney, rasa vada and omelettes. What has also caught on are food trucks dishing out everything from Kerala parottas and beef fry to ice-creams, doughnuts, ‘Chinese’ cuisine, bunny chow and sizzlers. The more, the merrier.

Home cooked meal | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Homely flavours

Home cooks are giving restaurants a run for their money by cooking up a business from the comforts of their home kitchen. And these entrepreneurs are catering to a wide range of culinary needs, right from offering their customers nutritious meals to plating up little-known recipes and desserts.

They serve home-cooked meals to your doorstep as well. The menu is varied, with the experts offering everything from naadan to north Indian and Thai and Chinese cuisines. Bon appétit!

All hail online taxis

Online cab service was welcomed by most commuters in the city where mobility, especially for women, was problematic. With the arrival of cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola in 2015, transportation, even in the wee hours of the day, became easier and more economical. Many depend on online taxis to ferry them around the city. With facilities like sharing of ride details with friends or family, GPS tracking and so on, online taxis are perceived to be a safe option for commuters.

Cinemas by the dozen

The cinema capital of Kerala has the most of theatres in a city in the State, especially within a radius of 3 km. However, the first multiplex, AriesPlex SL Cinemas, came rather late in 2015. With six screens and the Audi One screen of the complex boasting a seating capacity of 1,300, Aries Mutiplex is one of the largest in the State. With the arrival of malls and many old cinemas going in for a facelift, at present, there are multiplexes galore offering viewers an excellent viewing experience. In fact, cine buffs point out that film director SS Rajamouli came all the way to the city to watch Baahubali: The Beginning in AriesPlex, which then had the only double 4K projection facility in South India.

Salsa session | Photo Credit: Rakesh Nair

Fitness junkies

From running and cycling clubs to salsa and zumba lessons, the fitness bug has come to stay. Not only have the old-fashioned gymkhanas transformed into hip places where both men and women and the young and old can frequent, the range of activities offered at these swanky gyms is mind-boggling. Different kinds of yoga has it share of fans. Zumba, salsa, belly-dancing and so on are for those with a yen for dance. Train as if in boot-camp with cross-fitness training and tabata for a physically fit you. The city got its first international multi-purpose stadium when The Sports Hub, also known as Greenfield International Stadium, opened at Karyavattam, which has since hosted three cricket matches that featured India.

Performance spaces

Concerts, dance recitals, film fêtes, street plays, drama and the like have defined the city’s culturescape. Cosy, informal and intimate spaces that host a wide range of events are an addition. Open mic events, music, poetry, stand-up comedy, sessions in creative writing, wellness, cinema, art and craft and book reading to board games, public speaking, calligraphy, cooking, pottery and more are some of the events and workshops hosted in these spaces. And this includes several business enterprises as well. In addition, there are spaces where you can share your personal stories with a crowd or take up topics such as depression or menstruation.

A scene at the Mall of Travancore in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: S Gopakumar

Mall order

Mall of Travancore, the first mall, came to town in 2018 and life has never been the same as residents flocked there to shop, eat and be entertained. With more malls in the offing, looks like the city is all set for a shopping experience like never before.

Let’s football

There’s cause for cheer for lovers of the beautiful game with the mushrooming of football arenas with artificial turf in the city. Equipped with floodlights to operate at night as well, some of them can host seven-a-side or five-a-side games depending on the turf size. Inlaid with rubber crumbs, these turfs are also deemed “injury-free”. While online bookings through apps such as Playo and Play Sports make reservation of “slots” in advance handy, sharing the charges makes it a fair deal for the players. With a good number of such arenas located in and around Kazhakkootam, they have become attractive options for football-loving techies to unwind and stay fit. Go for the goal!

Diego Football Park at Akkulam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Birds of the same feather

‘Walking groups’ have helped residents to get acquainted with the heritage, greenery and architecture of the capital city while social media have brought together people who share the same interests, whether it be books, games, cookery, craft or art.

Order of the day

The arrival of food delivery apps has revolutionised the culinary scene in the city as more and more opt to enjoy takeaways delivered right at your doorsteps, whether at home or work. While it’s handy and hassle-free, mouth-watering offers often sweeten the deal for those wanting to tickle their taste-buds. Though certain home-grown apps came and went in a short period of time, the trend spread like wildfire. Apart from obvious ease of use and payment options, perhaps what’s more attractive is the sheer range of options one can choose from.