The Sunday Quiz: What has March 1 ever given us?

1. On March 1, 1565, this city was founded by the Portuguese and named after St. Sebastian and the name of the bay on which it is situated. The bay got its name because it was first seen by Europeans on January 1, 1502, so they named it the ‘January River’ in their language. It used to be the capital city of its country till 1960 when a new capital was custom built for that purpose. Now we know it only by the name of the bay. Which city, part of which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, is this?