The Sunday Crossword No. 3079

Across

1 Elected absurdity that only amuses some (2-4)

4 As to this charge: are you sure? (2,4,2)

9 Ditching North, retire to Piedmont location (5)

10 Unconventional bunch of cheques for the auditor? (9)

11 First two notes in wrong order? Try again (4)

12 Invested in ‘About a Boy’ (4)

13 Scottish speciality — flipping internal organ! — not liked at first (5)

15 Determined chaps united to get food at agreed price (3,4)

16 We’re told massage is a necessity (4)

19 Ladies given latitude to opine online (4)

20 Little baby going around city causing rampage (3,4)

23 Country dancing yankee shaking behind (5)

24 Rascal, no-good rascal (4)

25 Removing silver plating, asking to reveal surface (4)

27 Expert put on weight for TV show (9)

28 A Spanish greeting: in return, a Hawaiian greeting (5)

29 A fight? What might end a fight? (4-4)

30 Perhaps quark’s revolutionary energy covering casing of electrons (6)

Down

1 Bury the hatchet finally, suppressing second concern (8)

2 Civic responsibility that might involve a lot of time? (4,4)

3 Philosopher’s hypocrisy is called out(4)

5 Send a rude chef out with malicious glee (13)

6 ‘Perhaps you smell sort of benign,’ Australian admitted (5,5)

7 River Tees engulfing northern home (6)

8 To dominate, bosses about (6)

10 Story with endless bile, filth’s from Italian capital (13)

14 Substantial raving cleared club (4,6)

17 Learner quits close-knit organisation with excuse for opting out (4,4)

18 Wise to suppress mood when primitive men seen (5,3)

21 Broadcaster with power: leading journalist made a high-tech connection (6)

22 Joke’s non-starter (cry of dismay heard) needing to be cut (6)

26 He wrote Lutheran Masses in Welsh, my friend (4)