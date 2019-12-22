The Sunday Crossword No. 3079

Across
1 Elected absurdity that only amuses some (2-4)
4 As to this charge: are you sure? (2,4,2)
9 Ditching North, retire to Piedmont location (5)
10 Unconventional bunch of cheques for the auditor? (9)
11 First two notes in wrong order? Try again (4)
12 Invested in ‘About a Boy’ (4)
13 Scottish speciality — flipping internal organ! — not liked at first (5)
15 Determined chaps united to get food at agreed price (3,4)
16 We’re told massage is a necessity (4)
19 Ladies given latitude to opine online (4)
20 Little baby going around city causing rampage (3,4)
23 Country dancing yankee shaking behind (5)
24 Rascal, no-good rascal (4)
25 Removing silver plating, asking to reveal surface (4)
27 Expert put on weight for TV show (9)
28 A Spanish greeting: in return, a Hawaiian greeting (5)
29 A fight? What might end a fight? (4-4)
30 Perhaps quark’s revolutionary energy covering casing of electrons (6)
Down
1 Bury the hatchet finally, suppressing second concern (8)
2 Civic responsibility that might involve a lot of time? (4,4)
3 Philosopher’s hypocrisy is called out(4)
5 Send a rude chef out with malicious glee (13)
6 ‘Perhaps you smell sort of benign,’ Australian admitted (5,5)
7 River Tees engulfing northern home (6)
8 To dominate, bosses about (6)
10 Story with endless bile, filth’s from Italian capital (13)
14 Substantial raving cleared club (4,6)
17 Learner quits close-knit organisation with excuse for opting out (4,4)
18 Wise to suppress mood when primitive men seen (5,3)
21 Broadcaster with power: leading journalist made a high-tech connection (6)
22 Joke’s non-starter (cry of dismay heard) needing to be cut (6)
26 He wrote Lutheran Masses in Welsh, my friend (4)