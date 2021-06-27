Sunday Quiz: What has June 27 ever given us?
Sunday Quiz: What has June 27 ever given us?
A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an

1. Born on June 27, 1838, this person was an Indian novelist and journalist who wrote many satirical, scientific and critical novels in Bengali. He is referred to as Sahitya Samrat (Emperor of Literature) in Bengali,, and his most famous work was Anandamath, which follows a couple struggling during the famine of 1770. A song he wrote for this story was later set to music by Rabindranath Tagore, and its first two stanzas took on importance at the national level. Who is this writer and what was the song?
1. Born on June 27, 1880, this woman was an author and political activist who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953. She was very good friends with Mark Twain and wrote 12 books herself, including one when she was 11. She was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and was an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and a strong supporter of birth control. Who was this woman who was the first person with deafblindness to earn a college degree?
1. On June 27, 1923, Capt. Lowell Smith piloted a De Havilland DH-4B for 37 hours when he broke 16 world records for flight distance, speed and duration. During the flight he became the first person to be part of a then dare-devil mid-air manoeuvre along with Lt. John Richter in another De Havilland. What did they do which enabled Capt. Smith to break these records?
1. Born on June 27, 1939, this singer-songwriter and composer was known for his innovative experiments in his compositions for 33 years. He gave a special preview of his first big hit ‘Jaago sone waalon’ to a bunch of kids he caught stealing mangoes from his garden. He had a passion for harvesting chillies with around 200 varieties and loved playing the harmonica, which he featured in many songs. Who is this artist who was given a nickname because as a child he supposedly cried in the fifth note of a scale?
1. On June 27, 1955, the very first legislation regarding this safety feature was enacted in Illinois. This was in response to the increase in automobile-driver deaths, especially because of new cars that could hit 80 miles an hour. Four years later, Swedish inventor Nils Bohlin came up with a design for the feature that is pretty much unchanged till date, and refused to patent it so that it could become a standard feature in all cars. What safety feature is this?
1. On June 27, 1960, this compound was artificially synthesised in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was a specific form of a vital compound that plays a major role in sustaining life on Earth. The compound absorbs energy from blue to red wavelengths but does not absorb the green portions of the spectrum. What is this compound whose job is that of a primary electron donor?
1. On June 27, 1967, the world’s first machine of this kind was installed at the Enfield branch of Barclays Bank in London. The first user was BBC1 sitcom star Reg Varney. The machine was the brainchild of John Shepherd-Barron who had the ‘Eureka!’ moment while having a bath. His first idea was for chocolates but later changed to the purpose it became most useful for. First marketed as DACS, how better do we know this machine?
1. On June 27, 1972, this now legendary computer company was founded by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney in Sunnyvale, California. This company was responsible for the formation and eventual worldwide popularity of the modern video-game industry including video arcades. The company is named after a Japanese term that refers to a group of stones in danger of being taken by an opponent in a game. What company is this whose first game was Pong?
1. On June 27, 1973, the eighth James Bond film Live and Let Die was released in the U.S. Based on an Ian Fleming novel of the same name it was the debut of a certain actor as James Bond. He would go on to play the iconic role for a record seven movies in total. He had earlier come to prominence playing the lead role of Simon Templar in a British mystery thriller series. Who was this actor who was known for his punny punch lines?
1. Born on June 27, 1980, this cricketer was born in South Africa and eventually went on to lead the English National team. He holds the record for being the fastest player to cross 2000 runs in One Day International cricket, and has the second-highest run total from his first 25 tests, coming behind Sir Don Bradman. Who is this cricketer who is often voted ‘most complete batsman’ and goes by his initials KP?