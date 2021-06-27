Sunday Quiz: What has June 27 ever given us?

1. Born on June 27, 1838, this person was an Indian novelist and journalist who wrote many satirical, scientific and critical novels in Bengali. He is referred to as Sahitya Samrat (Emperor of Literature) in Bengali,, and his most famous work was Anandamath, which follows a couple struggling during the famine of 1770. A song he wrote for this story was later set to music by Rabindranath Tagore, and its first two stanzas took on importance at the national level. Who is this writer and what was the song?