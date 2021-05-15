Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Ramon Artagaveytia from Uruguay was born in 1840 into a family steeped in the history of the sea. When he was 31 years old, to escape from a fire on the ship America, he jumped into the sea and swam to safety. He was so emotionally scarred that he didn’t set foot on a ship again until 1912, when he decided to head to the U.S. Unfortunately for him, that trip was also his last. On what ship was his last trip?