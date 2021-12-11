Sunday Quiz: Indian Cities

1. There are many theories as to the origin of this city’s name. The most popular one refers to an old woman cooking boiled beans and offering them to a hungry king. Scholars believe it is more likely that the name comes from the Pterocarpus marsupium tree whose name refers to the fiery colour of its wood. It is believed that the king named the city after a hamlet his wife and mother came from, which had an abundance of these trees. Which city is this that used to be called the ‘Garden City’ but has become known more for its concrete jungles of IT parks?