Sunday Quiz: Indian Cities
The city is not a concrete jungle, it is a human zoo: Desmond Morris
1. On December 12, 1911, the then Emperor of India, George V, laid a foundation during the Delhi Durbar and declared that the capital of the country was being shifted to Delhi. This huge change came about because the Viceroy of India, Lord Hardinge, had expressed concern that the country was being ruled from an extremity and it made more sense to have a centrally located capital. The earlier capital, though being the literary and commercial centre, was at a geographical disadvantage. Which city was India’s capital before Delhi?
1. This city in Tamil Nadu shares its name with a destructive environmental process, which causes land to slowly wear away. There are two origin stories for its name, one is that it means ‘two streams’, or according to an ancient myth, it means ‘wet skull’ in Tamil. What is the name of this district, which in 2019 had its turmeric awarded the GI tag (to indicate products which are grown specifically in a certain area)?
1. One theory behind the name of this place is that it is the anglicisation of the local name ‘Sairandhirivanam’, which means ‘Draupadi’s Forest’ as she was supposed have stayed here during the Pandava’s vanavaas. Another theory is that it is so named because of the apparent absence of cicadas in the area. How better do we know this protected forest area?
1. This city in Gujarat is the known as the Milk Capital of India as it houses the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union, also known as Amul. The city is also called ‘Charotar’, which comes from the Sanskrit word for ‘beautiful’, in reference to the fertile soil and abundant greenery. What city is this which was responsible for the White Revolution in India?
1. There are many theories as to the origin of this city’s name. The most popular one refers to an old woman cooking boiled beans and offering them to a hungry king. Scholars believe it is more likely that the name comes from the Pterocarpus marsupium tree whose name refers to the fiery colour of its wood. It is believed that the king named the city after a hamlet his wife and mother came from, which had an abundance of these trees. Which city is this that used to be called the ‘Garden City’ but has become known more for its concrete jungles of IT parks?
1. This city in Karnataka is known as the ‘Switzerland of India’. It is popular for its pleasant climate and the numerous coffee estates that produce some of the best (and oldest) coffees in India. The name of the city comes from the Kannada word for ‘younger daughter’s town’ as it is said to have been given in dowry to the youngest daughter of a chief. Which city is this?
1. Chail is a hill station in Himachal Pradesh, about 44 kilometres from Shimla at an altitude of 2,444 metres above sea. It’s a very picturesque area known for its mist-covered hills and hiking trails. The Chail palace was the summer retreat of the Maharajah of Patiala and has a polo ground and a cricket ground, which was built in 1893. What interesting record does the ground hold?
1. This city became a State capital when the Union Territory it was head of was elevated to a State in 1987 although it has been the capital of the region since 1843. The original name of the city is derived from two Sanskrit words meaning ‘boat’ and ‘small creek’. These two words together can be found on copper plates from the reign of the Kadamba king Tribhuvanamalla. What city is this, which is located on the banks of the Mandovi?
1. Known as the chilli capital of India, this city is the third largest in its State. In Sanskrit, the city is known as ‘Garthapuri’, which means ‘a place surrounded by ponds’, and its name in Telugu refers to ‘pond village’. In 1868, French astronomer Pierre Janssen observed a solar eclipse from this city and consequently discovered the very first noble gas, Helium. Which is this city, situated on the delta of the Krishna?
1. Neolamarckia cadamba or the burflower-tree is an evergreen tree native to India. It has orange flowers in globe-shaped clusters. It is also known as ‘Parvati’s tree’ or ‘Kadamba Tree’. One particular ancient city in south India was filled with these trees which led to it being known as ‘Kadambavanam’. Over thousands of years, it became known by another name. The theory is that the name is the derivative of the word ‘Marutham’, which refers to the type of landscape of the Sangam age. Which ancient city known for its temples and history of the Tamil language was earlier known as Kadambavanam?