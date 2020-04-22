Pets ready for adoption in Coimbatore

Blue-eyed Shiny is two months old, healthy and playful. Her vaccinations are current and she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

A little over a year old Anokhi is a lovable and loyal companion. Good with kids and other dogs, she has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Dharma is healthy, extremely affectionate and mildly mischievous. This young scamp has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Mocha is two months old and very healthy. She has been vaccinated and will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Help Kelly get the treatment she needs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A sponsor for Kelly?

Community pooch, Kelly, was rescued with a horrific leg injury. Her front lower limb had been severed with the bone protruding. After a successful surgery, we’re hopeful she will soon make a full recovery. But she needs your help. Could you make a small donation towards the cost of her surgery and ongoing care or even sponsor the full cost of her treatment? In doing so, you’re not only helping Kelly, but the countless other rescued pets currently under our care. For more details about sponsoring Kelly or any of our animals, please get in touch on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.