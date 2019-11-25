Quick tips to deal with exam stress

I am preparing for the SSC examinations. I like to study, but over the last 10 to 15 days I am finding it boring. Whenever I start reading, I feel I am not able to focus or understand anything. What should I do?

You say you are bored with studying. Take a look at the timetable you have set for yourself. Does it have breaks in between? Breaks are important for you to unwind and not feel overloaded. Are you bored when studying all the subjects or only specific ones? Do you get bored with the subjects you like or all? These answers are valuable as it will help you understand what is happening to you. Space your studying so that you have rest. Avoid studying one subject continuously and study the subjects you like with those you don’t like. You seem to be under stress. When we are under stress, it becomes very difficult to concentrate.

I am 26 years old. I graduated five years ago and am still unemployed. Last year, after some struggle I got a job in a good MNC. I was happy, but before my joining date, my father convinced me to come back home and prepare for the Government exams. I obeyed him but now I feel frustrated. I don’t want to study any more. I want to start my career. My father is great but he doesn’t understand me. What do I do?

You seem to be angry and resentful that you gave up a job that you enjoyed. As a son, it seems like you made a choice to prepare for the exams on the advice of your father. Studying seems to be tiring and frustrating. What is different between studying for an exam and working? Explore this. The answer will help you understand your frustrations and your fears. Have an open discussion with your father on your needs and likes and his dreams for your future. This will help you both understand each other and then make a choice that you want with his support which seems important for you. Being an adult is also taking responsibility for your choices and actions.

I got pregnant some months ago, but felt I didn’t want a baby, so I got my pregnancy terminated. However, I live with the guilt every day now. How do I deal with it?

Sometimes we feel responsible and guilty after an MTP (medical termination of pregnancy). You will need to consult a mental health professional to help you forgive yourself and feel less guilty.

Anna Chandy is Chairperson – The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), an NGO that works in the area of mental health

