Peter’s coup revisited

Friday, we featured Swedish expert Peter Fredin and a deceptive play that he made some years ago. This involved leading away from a king in dummy and daring his right-hand opponent to rise with the queen. The deal got a lot of publicity in his part of the world. Today’s deal had Fredin playing North.
South was Danish expert Knut Blakset who was determined to show his partner that he could also pull off that deceptive play.
Blakset might have held his ground in two hearts doubled, but he chose to run to two no trump. He was probably happy to have escaped the lash in that contract. Blakset ducked the first two high spade leads, but he won the third with dummy’s ace. Five running club tricks was against the odds after West’s opening bid, and five club tricks wouldn’t get his total up to eight anyway. He decided to try “Peter’s Coup.” He led a low heart away from dummy’s king!
This would have done the trick had East played low. Blakset would have come to three hearts tricks along with three clubs and one trick in each of the other two suits.
East, however, was German World Champion Sabine Auken, who rose with her queen, assuring the defence of six tricks. We can easily imagine Fredin giving his partner “the business” for trying a play that was too advanced for him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath