Natural Living Expo in Visakhapatnam to showcase micro and small businesses promoting healthy living

Taking a step towards sustainability, the Women’s Wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry will bring together over 40 micro and small enterprises in its second edition of the Natural Living Expo on March 5.

From millet-based snacks and batters, organic farming produce to by-products of cow dung, naturally dyed fabric, paraben-free soaps and wooden cutlery, the expo will have an array of products promoting an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle. "The two main objectives of the expo are to provide a platform for micro and small enterprises from Visakhapatnam that are manufacturing products promoting healthy living and introduce eco-friendly alternatives to people," says Hema Yadavalli, president of Women's Wing of VCCI.

Gau-ansh, an initiative of RC Bothra Foundation, will be displaying natural dhoops, ubtan soaps, cow dung cakes and natural mosquito repellents. "We have about 290 cows at the gaushala located at Jonnada in Vizianagaram district. One of our main objectives is to empower the local women and provide them training to make the by-products of cow dung. There is a growing demand for naturally-made, chemical-free products in the past two years. Right now, we manufacture and supply based on orders. Our plan is to reach out to more people through social media and e-commerce platforms," Kavitha Bothra of Gau-ansh.

With millet-based breakfast options becoming increasingly popular, Meenu Priyadarshini will be participating in the expo with her multi-millet and ragi idli and dosa batter and a range of homemade pickles under the brand Nalasutra. "Every product is made at home under the guidance of my mother who is passionate about healthy food products. The packaging is also completely eco-friendly. The batter will be given in clay pots covered with muslin cloth and tied with jute thread. The pickles are in reusable glass jars," says Meenu and adds: "We are also giving an offer of returning the glass jars after use in exchange of homemade ghee."

Anila Narla's handmade SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) and paraben-free soaps will be displayed in different shapes and fragrances at the expo. "The initiative is by my son and daughter who assist me in making the soaps. During the pandemic, it also came as a productive solution to keep them occupied," says Anila, who will be setting up the stall under the name 'The Soft Magic'.

Offering completely vegan solutions, Tanvi Somani's Rainbow Bowls gives weekly and monthly-subscription of her smoothie and dinner bowls that come in a variety of flavours. With no dairy products, gluten or sweeteners, Tanvi's bowls have become a hit among the health-conscious people of Visakhapatnam. The growing demand led her to introduce a dinner menu of soups and salads. At the expo, you can try the 'thandai' smoothie bowl made with raw cacao powder, mixed seed butter and bananas, pad thai noodles made with bottle gourd noodles and jaggery mint coolers.

Sankalp Art Village will come with their collection of naturally-dyed fabrics and wooden products.

The expo will be on from 9am to 6 pm at Hotel Palm Beach on March 5.