Society

Kalam Awards for social enterprise

Kites Foundation, a youth-led collective, has instituted ‘Kalam Awards’ to recognise young volunteers, social communities and projects focussing on social development.

The awards will be given in three categories — Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Social Volunteer Award (for exceptional volunteer services), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Community Excellence Award (for the best communities/NGOs) and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Social Impact Award (for social ventures/projects of impact).

The award aims to inspire and encourage individuals to develop a sense of social consciousness and improve their role as an active citizen.

The nomination process will be open to the public. People can nominate themselves or applications can be submitted through a registered community/NGO.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony organised on the eve of Kalam’s birth anniversary in Thiruvananthapuram.

Applications can be submitted at http://kalamawards.in/. The last date for submitting applications is August 20. For more information, call 8138000935, 8138000934.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 6:59:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/kalam-awards-for-social-enterprise-instituted-by-kites-foundation/article35959011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY