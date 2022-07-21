Watch | Inside the Pudukkottai Palace

A video on the Pudukottai Palace, the place where the erstwhile ruler Raja Rajagopala Thondaiman lived

A video on the Pudukottai Palace, the place where the erstwhile ruler Raja Rajagopala Thondaiman lived

The Pudukottai Palace is located in Tiruchi’s residential Cantonment area. It is where the erstwhile ruler Raja Rajagopala Thondaiman lived.

The centenary of the king was celebrated over four days from June 23 this year with state honours in Pudukottai.

The reception hall of the palace was built in 1892. It comprises antique furniture and wainscot walls. The gates of this palace lead down wooded driveways, each bordered by a heritage building. A small shrine framed in with massive ivory tusks at the mantelpiece draws the eye to the portrait of Raja Rajagopala Thondaiman.

The Pudukottai Palace was built originally as a guest lodge. It was then used as a hospital during the Second World War before it became a family home.