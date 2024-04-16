GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Devdutt Pattanaik interview | Aryavarta: Heartland of Hindu imagination

Pattanaik explains what is the concept of ‘Aryavarta’ and how it relates to the geography of the modern republic of India

April 16, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

Varghese K George
Varghese K. George

Devdutt Pattanaik was trained in medicine and has worked in the healthcare and pharma sector for the past 15 years. But over the past decade, he has been exploring mythology and has authored over 50 books and is a columnist with several leading publications, including The Hindu Magazine.

In this conversation, he explains what is the concept of ‘Aryavarta’ and how it relates to the geography of the modern republic of India.

Presentation: Varghese K. George

Video: Richard Kujur, Sushil Kumar Verma

Production: Richard Kujur

