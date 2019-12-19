The royal role

The role played by the Mysore Royal family for the all-round development of Bengaluru is immense. This process begins with Chikka Deva Raja Wadiyar, prominent amongst the most distinguished Rajas of Mysore. He was a genius and occupies a pride of place in the annals of Mysore, as one of its most colourful figures. He was 14th in succession from Yaduraya, the founder of the royal dynasty of Mysore, he ruled from 1673 to 1704. He raised the status of Mysore, for the first time, as one of the outstanding kingdoms in India by his conquests, wise statesmanship, initiative and drive. His most significant achievement was his acquisition of Bengaluru by 1689 from the Mughals. The credit of the first ever expansion of Kempegowda’s Bengaluru goes to this Raja, as he built an extensive fort to the south of old township. It was entirely a new fort, of mud and in oval shape. Later, it came to be called as ‘pete’ fort. The entire area within the new fort came to be known as ‘kote’. Even today, few lanes and bylanes of this part bear the same name. ‘…The main object of Chikka Deva Raja Wadiyar in erecting the new fort was to strengthen the defences of Bengaluru by making it a strong citadel to check the predatory raids of the Marathas from this direction into the Mysore territory. He was the first Mysore ruler who correctly assessed the strategic military importance of Bengaluru and undertook measures to fortify it, so as to make the best use of it in the defence of his territories. If, the Mysore Kingdom, in the later years, withstood creditably the many onslaughts of the Marathas and the British on Bengaluru, in the course of their wars with it, it was only due to the foresight of Chikka Deva Raja, who spared no effort to make it a strong citadel. To him belongs the idea of making Bengaluru the first line of defence of the Mysore Kingdom along with Savana Durga and Devarayana Durga, the strategic hill forts closer to the City…’ writes M. Fazlul Hasan in his book, Bangalore Through The Centuries.

This act of the King also paved the way for Bengaluru to become a very prominent military establishment of the country during the subsequent centuries.

Another historically significant contribution of the King was the introduction of administration through 18 Departments, popularly known as Attara Cutcherry. After the demise of Tipu Sultan, the headquarters was shifted to Bengaluru in 1800, and his Palace was used as the administrative centre. Later, it was during the period of Commissioner L.B Bowring, the present High court building was built for the Public Offices. Even after building Vidhana Soudha, the aesthetically shaped structure was called Attara Cutcherry.

Kote Venkataramana Swamy Temple at Fort area stands as another testimony for the remarkable contribution of Chikka Deva Raja to Bengaluru.

On June 30, 1799, the young Krishna Raja Wadiyar III, was installed as the king of Mysore, by the British. Later, when he attained majority and took over the responsibility of running the state, he came to Bengaluru on October 14, 1811. He held a durbar at Tipu’s palace. In spite of his inexperience in running the state affairs, the revenue increased. Trade and commercial activities in Bengaluru gained more momentum. However, mismanagement by the officers led to what is popularly known as Nagara Revolt. This made the British to take over the rule of the state in 1831 and continued up to 1881 when Chamaraja Wadiyar X, the adopted son of Krishna Raja Wadiyar III, took over the rein of the state. Though the young Maharaja ascended the throne on September 23, 1868, he could become the head of the state on March 23, 1881. He died in 1894 in Calcutta. During this short span, he has left an indelible mark on the kingdom of Mysore.

He instituted the representative assembly of Mysore in 1881. This was first modern democratic legislative institution in the princely state of India. In 1892, Swami Vivekananda came to Bangalore and later stayed for a few days as a state guest at Mysore with the young King. Lalbagh Glass House, Bangalore Palace owe their existence to the King Chamraja Wadiyar.

After his death, his wife Vanivilasa Sannidhana ran the state as the Regent Queen. She very efficiently carried out the dual responsibility of handling the administrative affairs and grooming the son Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV to assume the office in 1902. Victoria Hospital was built during her regime. A maternity hospital and Girls High School in Fort, a prominent main road in Basavanagudi in her name, bear the testimony for her contribution to the growth of the city. The Regent Queen was assisted by elderly and experienced Dewans, C. Rangacharlu and K. Sheshadri Iyer.

The ruling span of Maharaja Krishna Raja Wadiyar from August 8, 1902 to August 3, 1940 is considered as Golden Era of Mysore Province. It was during this period that Bengaluru gained prominence both at national and global level. It was model province for the whole country. The King was equally well assisted by the Dewans.

After the death of Krishna Raja Wadiyar, Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar assumed the office onAugust 3, 1940. He was the first ruler to accede for the merger of his Kingdom with newly formed Indian Union after Indian Independence in 1947. Later as Raj Pramukh and the Governor of the state, his contribution in official circle as well as social, sports music and other cultural sectors of Bengaluru and the state are documented in a well researched volume on him by Dr. N. Chinna Swami Sosale.

