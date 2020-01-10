Krishna, virtue personified

Noted spiritual orator Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma delivered a series of discourses for over a week on ‘Bharathamlo Bhagavatham’ at an programme conducted jointly by TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP) and the Tirupati branch of Rushi Peetham Satsangam, at Mahati auditorium in Tirupati recently.

Dwelling mostly on ‘Moola Bharatham’, the original text of Veda Vyasa, and taking excerpts from various Telugu texts written by Nannaya, Thikkana and also from Pothana’s Bhagavatham, Shanmukha Sarma called Sri Krishna as the embodiment of righteousness. Quoting the most-referred one-liner, he said: “Where there is Krishna, there is righteousness and wherever there is righteousness, there is success”. He also hailed him as the personification of all the virtuous qualities desirable in every human. His discourse covered all the 18 ‘Parvas’ of Mahabharata.

Shanmukha Sarma interpreted Mahabharata not as a religious text, but a compendium of life skills suited to all people, all countries and all situations. It is the biggest guide on administration, politics, statecraft, devotion, knowledge, law and justice, philosophy, humanities and so on. Mahabharata gave birth to several sub-texts on values and virtues such as Bhagavad Gita, Viduraneeti, Yakshaprasna etc. and is hence a source of inspiration for the western world, which seeks to learn from India’s spiritual past”, he said.

The orator called the puranas Mahabharata and Bhagavatha as ‘slices of history’ and not mere voluminous books of stories written by men, as perceived by some sections of society.

The orator and his spouse were felicitated at the end of the week by the elite of Tirupati, littérateurs, spiritualists and his ardent fans spread across the Telugu states.