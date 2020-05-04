Take virtual tours of Frankfurt’s museums

Stuck at home with a touch of fernweh, the German word meaning a longing for distant places? Well, you may not yet be able to travel but you can discover art, history, books, films and more by taking a virtual tour of Frankfurt’s famous museums.

Städel Museum

The multimedia Digitorials (digital online publications) collection, developed by the Städel Museum offers its major exhibitions, including Titian and the Renaissance, Matisse/Bonnard, Making Van Gogh.

The museum also offers its digital collection divided by themes such as climate change, Europe, and Arcadia.

Schirn Kunsthalle

Schirn Kunsthalle has digitally opened its current exhibition, called Fantastic Women (scheduled till May 24). It highlights the works of 34 women artists and their contributions to Surrealism, including Frida Kahlo, Leonora Carrington, Leonor Fini, Dorothea Tanning and Dora Maar. There is also a video tour, podcasts such as Art for the Ears and initiatives such as Schirn Shortcuts, in which works are served as three-minute snacks (schirn.de/besuch/).

Senckenberg Natural History Museum

The Senckenberg Natural History Museum is one of the largest natural history museums in Germany and shows the variety of life today and the evolution of creatures and transformation of our earth over millions of years. Learn about and explore about the evolution of flight and the fascinating discovery of diversity.

Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum

The Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum is dedicated to the medium of film, showcasing its history and present, its aesthetics and influences in a multitude of ways through exhibitions and screenings. With the European Film Gateway, users will have access to hundreds of film and historical documents, including posters and photos preserved in European film archives, from the comfort of their homes.

German Museum of Books and Writing

The task of the German Museum of Books and Writing at the German National Library is to collect, exhibit and scientifically process testimonies to the history of books, writing and media. Founded in Leipzig in 1884 as the Deutsches Buchgewerbemuseum (German Book Trade Museum), it is the world’s oldest museum of book culture. The museum has collated many virtual exhibitions that can be viewed from anywhere in the world, including 100th Anniversary of World War I and exploring 5000 years of media history.