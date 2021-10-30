Sunday Quiz: 'sculpt' out from your memory
Monuments are for the living, not the dead: Frank Wedekind
1. On October 31, 1941, after 14 years of work, this monument was completed. The idea of creating a sculpture in the Black Hills in South Dakota was dreamed up in 1923 by a historian to find a way to attract tourists to the state. Sculptor Gutzon Borglum, a friend of Auguste Rodin, wanted to carve a mountain and he chose to immortalise four people who made significant contributions to the growth of the United States. How better do we know this monument that was earlier known by the locals as ‘The Six Grandfathers’?
1. This find when unearthed in 1974 was one of the most amazing archaeological discoveries of all time. It was a huge cache of clay statues near the tomb of the first Emperor of China. who had died in 210 BC. Meant to protect him in the afterlife, life-size sculptures of 8,000 soldiers, 670 horses and 130 chariots were found standing intact. What is the name given to this enormous army due to the material they are made of?
1. Maserati is a manufacturer of luxury cars based in Italy whose logo is a trident. This was taken from a beautiful sculpture of the Roman god of the sea atop a fountain in the city of Bolgna. It was quite appropriate as the god himself represented strength and vigour, and the fountain an icon of the company’s home town. Which god is this who also gives his name to one of our celestial neighbours?
1. This iconic statue stands 17 feet tall and weighs six tonnes. Originally begun by sculptor Agostino di Duccio on a single block of marble in 1464, he stopped work on it after two years. Twenty-five years later, a 26-year-old prodigy got started on it, and the finished product became one of the many highlights of his career. Historians speculate that at one time the statue was covered in gold, and Queen Victoria was gifted a copy with a fig leaf, which is how it’s shown on The Simpsons. Otherwise unclothed, which Biblical figure is this gigantic statue a depiction of?
1. Originally titled Le Poète, this iconic sculpture is of a well-toned figure sitting on a rock as part of a group of statues based on The Divine Comedy by Dante. Some people believe the statue is actually of Dante himself just after he had written his work. Often used to depict quizzes and debates, by what name do we know this sculpture now exhibited in Paris?
1. Standing 30 metres tall atop a 700-metre-tall mountain that overlooks a bustling city, this statue has become iconic for an entire continent. Originally designed and built with clay in France, it was rebuilt with concrete in its present location in 1930. Earlier you had to climb 200 steps to reach it, but it now has a system of escalators to help tourists. Which sculpture is this which is also one of the modern wonders of the world?
1. This massive bronze statue in the Rockefeller Center in New York depicts an ancient Greek Titan holding the celestial vault on his shoulders. Frequently shown in TV series and documentaries that feature New York, it became associated with the Objectivist movement after Ayn Rand’s novel in 1957. Who does the statue depict, who also gives us a very important term in geography?
1. The Charging Bull is an 11-feet-tall, 16-feet-long sculpture in bronze of an aggressive bull in New York. Initially it was illegally planted in 1989, and the NYPD seized it, but thanks to public support it was brought back and re-installed. Although built because of a stock market crash, it has come to symbolise financial prosperity. In which area in New York would you come face to face with this bronze bull?
1. At the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Siberia, at the entry is a monument that pays tribute to a very important animal in science. It features a certain animal wearing glasses, holding knitting needles and knitting a double helix of DNA. It commemorates the sacrifice of this particular animal that has led to better understanding of the biology of diseases and helped us develop new drugs and cures. What animal is this a monument to?
1. Greyfriars Bobby Fountain is a commemorative statue in Edinburgh. It’s a life-size bronze representation of Bobby, who in the 1800s spent 14 years guarding the grave of one John Gray until his own death. At three feet high, it is technically Edinburgh’s smallest listed building, and is a well-known tourist spot. Who or what was Greyfriars Bobby?