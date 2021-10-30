Sunday Quiz: 'sculpt' out from your memory

1. This iconic statue stands 17 feet tall and weighs six tonnes. Originally begun by sculptor Agostino di Duccio on a single block of marble in 1464, he stopped work on it after two years. Twenty-five years later, a 26-year-old prodigy got started on it, and the finished product became one of the many highlights of his career. Historians speculate that at one time the statue was covered in gold, and Queen Victoria was gifted a copy with a fig leaf, which is how it’s shown on The Simpsons. Otherwise unclothed, which Biblical figure is this gigantic statue a depiction of?