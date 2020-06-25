Monsoon is here, where are the festivities?

Kerala artistes watched in anguish as the lockdown wiped away all the summer activities, including temple festivals, which are not complete without music and dance. The State now braces for Edavapathy or the South-west monsoon. As the skies open up, the temples generally gear up for the the monsoon treats — spellbinding and spiritual. So what makes the rainy season special in God’s own country?

Art and religion are made for each other in this State. Para is a popular event of central Kerala. Technically Para means offering, usually in kind, made to the deity (here Goddess Bhadrakali). The ritual gets its name after the local measuring device for cereals. The entire sequence of the ritual happens inside the house or on the front porch, as it would be raining. Edavapathy generates pathos. Para, perhaps, comes as a life saver to beat the blues.

The event takes off with a session of Pandi Melam (percussion ensemble) lasting for about an hour. Even though a trimmed version, this brings a pleasant surprise to the Melam enthusiasts when it is least expected. As the Melam concludes, the Velichapad (oracle) enters the scene. Attired in red, wearing a waist belt and carrying a sword, he moves — anklets jingling — in a trance around the Nirapara and Nilavilakku (lamp and the heaped measure of paddy) kept in the centre. The drum gathers steam and the Velichapad reciprocates. Holding Pookkulas (coconut flower), two assistants, apparently the troops of the deity, accompany the oracle. The whole spectacle is a treat of rhythm and ritual. The oracle then utters Kalpana or the dictate of the deity. He then acknowledges the offering and blesses the family. The event concludes with a feast for the participants.

Divine awakening

Legend has it that Lord Siva and Parvati descended to this part of the earth on a sojourn. Disguised as tribals, they visited households exploring life. They chose to move around in the early hours for fear of being recognised in day light. Burning torches lit their way. It was Dakshinayanam (mid-July), when Lord Siva is worshipped. The visiting couple followed the tradition and recited hymns in praise of Lord Siva. Local tribal couples re-enact this episode every year during Karkitakam (July-August). They visit houses in the wee hours, invoking Lord Siva through songs. The ritual is called Thuyilunarthal or Divine Awakening. People keep lighted lamps and other paraphernalia like paddy, coconut, etc., at the doorway to pay their respects.

Another story is that Siva and Parvati once played dice in which the latter suffered a defeat. An upset Parvati threw the dice which fell on Siva, who fell unconscious. The local tribals woke him up by singing and drumming. Thuyilunarthal commemorates this incident.

Whatever may be the lore, Thuyilunarthal songs are engaging due to their simple notes and subtle rendering. Tudi (resembling damaru) provides the beats. The tradition of Thuyilunarthal hardly exists now. But the songs stay alive in movies and stage shows.

Stand up comedy

Edavapathy keeps its date with another art form — Chakiar Koothu. The art form derives the name after the Chakiar community, who are the hereditary performers. Koothu is staged at many Koothambalams (temple theatres) during the monsoon months. An example is the Koodalmanikkam temple, Irinjalakuda, in central Kerala. The performance usually lasts for 41 days. Koothu primarily is a monologue spiced up with sharp wit. The performer narrates stories from epics in a prose-poetry format. The artiste is dressed like a jester of a royal court. Make up is done using organic ingredients such as powdered rice and turmeric as well as home-made soot. Accompaniments are mizhavu (big copper drum) and mini cymbals.

Koothu is an extended form of Koodiyattam. While Koodiyattam is a full time vocation for many, Koothu has few takers. The winning formula of a Koothu performer is an innate sense of humour. Any shortcoming disconnects them from the audience. This performance anxiety is a deterrent to this art form from being pursued. Stand-alone performances in temples and art festivals are keeping koothu alive.

Theyyam is quintessentially Kerala. Along with Thira, it is the distinctive ritual dance tradition of North Kerala.

The performers dress up as various deities and enact incidents found in folklore. Traditionally, Theyyam and Thira are Thulavarsham specialities. Thulavarsham, which commences in October, marks the second spell of monsoon in Kerala. Theyyam is performed at various designated places located outside not necessarily in temple confines.

Will these iconic events return to spaces, where they rightfully belong? Or will they be held at empty arenas for virtual audiences? Only the time will tell.