Dalai Lama: A portrait in pictures

Baby Dalai Lama sitting on his mother’s lap, with his father, Choekyong Tsering. The 14th Dalai Lama, born as Tenzin Gyatso, is the highest spiritual leader of Tibet. On being exiled from Tibet, he lives in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Photo: AP

Young Dalai Lama looks away as he is captured seated on his traditional wooden throne. The Dalai Lama has been instrumental in creating a Tibetan educational system where Tibetan children learn about history, culture, language and religion. He supported several monasteries and nunneries to preserve Tibetan teachings and the Buddhist way of life. Photo: The Hindu

In this 1959 photo, a young Dalai Lama, seated on a horse, is followed by a trail of monks on their journey to Bomdila. An ardent preacher of peace, the Dalai Lama strives for a world free of nuclear weapons. He currently serves on the Advisory Council of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. Photo: The Hindu

Krisztina Baranyi, the mayor of district 9 and Gergely Karacsony mayor of Budapest renamed one of its streets after the Dalai Lama. The street is located near a proposed site which is to host a University campus funded by China. Photo: Getty Images

In this January 2001 picture taken at the International Press Institute Conference in New Delhi, Nobel Laureates Dalai Lama and Amartya Sen are seen. The Dalai Lama was conferred the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6, 1989, in acknowledgement of his peaceful efforts to end Chinese domination in Tibet. Photo: AP

November, 2019 at the inauguration of the Tibetan Thanka Exhibition ‘CALM’, a solo show by Sudhir Katkar at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, where visitors gaze at the ever-smiling eyes of the Dalai Lama. Through the years, the Dalai Lama has maintained a strong political stance stating that Tibet could remain a part of China, only if Beijing warranted the region’s cultural freedom. Photo: Paul Noronha

Hollywood actor and converted Buddhist, Richard Gere, shakes hands with His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Convention Centre, NIMHANS in Bengaluru on December 7, 2015. The Dalai Lama is also the author of several books on Buddhism. Photo: G P SAMPATH KUMAR

A Pro-Independence activist in Taiwan flashes a sign supporting the Dalai Lama. The protest dates back to 2001 when Dalai Lama was met with a welcome peppered with protests and sloganeering, as advocates and opponents of Taiwan’s Independence from China stormed the streets Photo: REUTERS