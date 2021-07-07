History & Culture

Dalai Lama: A portrait in pictures

Tenzin Gyatso, or the 14th Dalai Lama is the foremost spiritual leader of Tibetans. Born in the sleepy hamlet of Amdo in northeast Tibet, His Holiness was born to a family of farmers.

During the 1959 uprising, the Dalai Lama escaped from Tibet and took refuge in India. Throughout his life he has delivered countless discourses on concepts as vast as environmentalism, human rights, Buddhist schools of thought, cosmology, psychology, quantum physics, neurobiology, women’s rights and religious harmony. A man of peace, he was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1989.

Baby Dalai Lama sitting on his mother’s lap, with his father, Choekyong Tsering. The 14th Dalai Lama, born as Tenzin Gyatso, is the highest spiritual leader of Tibet. On being exiled from Tibet, he lives in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

