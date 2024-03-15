Daily Quiz | On Ides of March

On months with 31 days, the ides fall on the 15th day. When do they fall in months with 30 days?
Answer: 13th day

In the first, a delegate from the senate marched to the Temple of Venus Genetrix to bestow upon Caesar various honours for his leadership in the Gallic Wars and the civil war that followed. But once the senators reached the temple, Caesar did X, which they construed to be an insult. What is X?
Answer: Didn't stand up

In the second, two elected officials or tribunes stoked trouble in the senate after suspecting Caesar of Y. Following his clash with them Caesar had the duo removed from the senate. The Romans held this to be an affront to the democracy. What is Y?
Answer: Wanting to become king

In the third, in a public event in February of 44 BC, ____ ______ twice placed a crown on Caesar's head only for Caesar to take it off on both occasions. The second time, Caesar said only Jupiter (the deity) could be king of the Romans — but many perceived his actions to be a charade orchestrated by Caesar to check if he had the people's support to be king. Fill in the blanks.
Answer: Marcus Antonius (Mark Antony)