This photograph shows three actors essaying a scene from Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Julius Caesar. Name the left-most actor. He became famous for assassinating the leader of his country.START THE QUIZ
On months with 31 days, the ides fall on the 15th day. When do they fall in months with 30 days?
In the first, a delegate from the senate marched to the Temple of Venus Genetrix to bestow upon Caesar various honours for his leadership in the Gallic Wars and the civil war that followed. But once the senators reached the temple, Caesar did X, which they construed to be an insult. What is X?
In the second, two elected officials or tribunes stoked trouble in the senate after suspecting Caesar of Y. Following his clash with them Caesar had the duo removed from the senate. The Romans held this to be an affront to the democracy. What is Y?
In the third, in a public event in February of 44 BC, ____ ______ twice placed a crown on Caesar’s head only for Caesar to take it off on both occasions. The second time, Caesar said only Jupiter (the deity) could be king of the Romans — but many perceived his actions to be a charade orchestrated by Caesar to check if he had the people’s support to be king. Fill in the blanks.
Answer : Marcus Antonius (Mark Antony)
In Dante’s Inferno, Satan is frozen waist deep in ice in the Ninth Circle of Hell. He has three faces. The one in the centre is munching on Judas Iscariot while the other two are consuming two ‘traitors’ involved in Caesar’s assassination. One is Gaius Cassius Longinus. Who’s the other?