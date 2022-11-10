Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories
Uttarakhand Day is celebrated as the State foundation day of the Indian State Uttarakhand. It is observed annually on November 9, beginning in 2000. Here is a quiz on the formation of some of the Indian States and Union Territories.
Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories
Uttarakhand Day is celebrated as the State foundation day of the Indian State Uttarakhand. It is observed annually on November 9, beginning in 2000. Here is a quiz on the formation of some of the Indian States and Union Territories.
Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories
1/5
1. This was a law passed by the parliament of India in 2000, which gave birth to a new State, carved out from the existing State. The new State is known for its rich presence of mineral resources like iron ore, coal, copper ore, mica, bauxite, graphite, limestone, and uranium. It also has rich forest resources. The reorganization move was criticized by Arjun Munda, as he thought it to be biased. Name both the States.
Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.