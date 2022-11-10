Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories

Sindhu Nagaraj November 10, 2022 12:26 IST

Uttarakhand Day is celebrated as the State foundation day of the Indian State Uttarakhand. It is observed annually on November 9, beginning in 2000. Here is a quiz on the formation of some of the Indian States and Union Territories.

Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories Uttarakhand Day is celebrated as the State foundation day of the Indian State Uttarakhand. It is observed annually on November 9, beginning in 2000. Here is a quiz on the formation of some of the Indian States and Union Territories. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories 1/5 1. This was a law passed by the parliament of India in 2000, which gave birth to a new State, carved out from the existing State. The new State is known for its rich presence of mineral resources like iron ore, coal, copper ore, mica, bauxite, graphite, limestone, and uranium. It also has rich forest resources. The reorganization move was criticized by Arjun Munda, as he thought it to be biased. Name both the States. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bihar, Jharkhand I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This became a Part ‘C’ State on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India came into effect. The State became a UT on November 1, 1956. In December 1970, an Act was passed by Parliament, and the new State came into being in January 1971, becoming the 18th State of India. Name the State. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Himachal Pradesh I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. He was an Indian historian, writer, and journalist, who played an important role in the unification of this State. He started a newspaper, to strive for its Statehood. Owing to his contribution to the State’s unification, he is known as the high priest of the State. Name the person and the State. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Aluru Venkata Rao, Karnataka I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This is an autonomous region and a proposed State in Northeast India. Along with the other parts of Northeast India, regional aspiration in the region reached a turning point in the 1980s. The region is administered by an elected autonomous council, which came into existence in 2003. What is the name of the proposed State? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bodoland I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This was a UT of the Republic of India established in 1961. One of the territories was granted full Statehood later, and the other portion remained a separate territory until December 2019, when it was merged with another territory. Name the State, and the UT it is called today. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On the formation of Indian States and Union Territories YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



