Daily Quiz | Iconic women
Here is a quiz on some famous women on the heels of International Womens’ Day.
Daily Quiz | Iconic women
Here is a quiz on some famous women on the heels of International Womens’ Day.
Daily Quiz | Iconic women
1/6
1. Widely reckoned as the progenitor of modern nursing, this person’s role in the Crimean War (between 1853 and 1856) earned her the nickname, “The Lady with the Lamp” Name her.
Daily Quiz | Iconic women
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.