V V Ramanan March 09, 2022 11:07 IST

Here is a quiz on some famous women on the heels of International Womens’ Day.

Daily Quiz | Iconic women Here is a quiz on some famous women on the heels of International Womens’ Day. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Iconic women 1/6 1. Widely reckoned as the progenitor of modern nursing, this person’s role in the Crimean War (between 1853 and 1856) earned her the nickname, “The Lady with the Lamp” Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Florence Nightingale I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Who shares the record of playing in six cricket World Cups along with Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mithali Raj I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Of the five Indian women who are recipients of India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, only one got it posthumously. Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Aruna Asif Ali I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In 1984, who became the first Indian woman to scale the world’s tallest mountain? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bachendri Pal I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This English chemist and crystallographer’s work was instrumental in the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA. Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Rosalind Franklin I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Which female artist became the first woman in history to win an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe, all in the same year? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lady Gaga I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Iconic women YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



