Collective effort to help those serving in temples and upholding culture

As Lockdown continues, there is not a section of the population, which has not been impacted by the inactivity it has necessitated. While the Government and private organisations are taking care of the basic needs of the underprivileged to keep hunger at bay, there are certain categories, which do not come under the mainstream umbrella. These relate to temple activities and people performing various roles in the practice of Sanathana Dharma. Led by Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, 70th head, Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam is making efforts to address the lacunae by providing relief on several fronts to those deprived of their livelihood during this unprecedented situation.

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeta Vaidika Dharma Rakshana Sabha continues its good work with the third disbursement of financial assistance to Vaidikas. Thanks to the support of Veda Vidwans and philanthropists, the Sabha has given ₹3000 each to 150 Vaidikas and 200 support personnel. The total now is 519 Vaidikas and 285 support staff.

With generous support from donors, Sri Pratyaksha Charitable Trust could disburse Rs 1,000 each to 1,350 Archakas belonging to North Arcot, South Arcot, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Puducherry, Tiruvarur, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts. It is noteworthy that among the beneficiaries were those in villages and remote hamlets. Support was also extended to those who are performing pujas in temples and Adishtanams belonging to Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam. The Trust plans to continue the gesture in May as well. Those who wish to support the Trust may send the money to Sri Pratyaksha Charitable Trust, A/c 049001000645148, IFSC CIUB0000049, CUB Anna Salai Branch, Chennai.

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, 70th head of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam, performing Aarati on Sankara Jayanti at Thenambakkam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Purohita Sabha at Arcot was given financial support to help those engaged in purohitam — service related to religious and cultural practices. A special financial package was given to 60 Purohitas belonging to Thanjavur district. In Kanchipuram, groceries and provisions were given to 70 of them. Sri Mahalakshmi Charitable Trust has extended substantial financial support to Shilpis and workers involved in temple construction. The Trust has also extended support to priests of both Siva and Vishnu temples, pundits and Odhuvars.

Sri Kamakoti Ghatikasramam Trust extended financial support to Bhagavathas, Oduvars and Archakas belonging to Madurai district and others involved in cultural services across Tamil Nadu. Also the Trust has extended support to 300 volunteers from Tirupur and Coimbatore region, who are involved in Swach Bharat work.

Sankara Maths at Madurai, Tiruvidaimarudur, Chennai and Kumbakonam and several affiliated organisations have arranged distribution of food to needy people and migrant workers. Sri Kamakoti Ghatikasramam Trust is participating in a big way both in Chennai and Mumbai. Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Chennapuri Bhakta Jana Samajam is providing migrant workers with wheat flour on a daily basis.

Beyond the shores, the South Indian Society, London, has donated to PM Cares, Archaka Scheme and Food for Frontline doctors and nurses in the U.K.

Sri Adi Shankara

Sankara Jayanti celebrated

The Jayanti of Adi Sankara was celebrated on Tuesday (April 28) at many places in the country, including the Shankaracharya Hills (Srinagar, J&K), Sikkim, Assam, Kalady, Puri, Machilipatnam, Bhilai, Gokarna, Pune and many places in Tamil Nadu. At Thenambakkam, where the Sankaracharya is camping, it was a low-key affair as demanded by the situation. Rituals such as havan and pujas and abhishekam, however, took place for four days — April 24-28.

In his benedictory address, the Acharya said how worship was offered for both prosperity and wisdom with Akshaya Tritiyai on Sunday last (April 25) and Bhagavadpadal Jayanti (April 28) falling in the same week. Adi Sankara dedicated himself to the propagation of Dharma in this land, which he covered on foot for the purpose. He established Shanmatha — eight forms of worship for one practising Sanathana Dharma — composed numerous hymns steeped in bhakti and reflecting the philosophy of selflessness and surrender to the Supreme. He founded Pitams at five places in the country, accomplishing all this in a short span of 32 years. The Acharya urged devotees to derive inspiration and guidance from Sankara’s works to be united in their prayer for the welfare of mankind.