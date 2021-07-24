Parambikulam Tiger Reserve to conduct online video competition to observe Global Tiger Day on July 29

Entries to be accepted from July 29 on Instagram and Facebook pages of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve

Parambikulam Tiger Reserve (PTR) Foundation calls for videos, not exceeding three minutes, on environment, nature conservation or wildlife conservation to observe Global Tiger Day on July 29. The competition is open to all and can be in any language.

“The intention is to make people aware of the need for conservation. Until the pandemic, July 29 was observed with seminars, essay writing competitions and different events. This year, we have gone online,” Vysak Sasikumar , Deputy Director, PTR.

Only one entry is permitted per contestant. Rules regarding the competition are given in detail on the Facebook page of the Reserve.

Entries will be accepted from July 29. Last date to submit completed forms, available on the link of the Facebook page or Instagram, and the video is August 12. It should be send to event.parambikulam@gmail.com.

Selected videos will be uploaded on the Facebook page and Instagram of the PTR. Prizes will depend on the number of likes garnered by the video on the PTR pages at 7 pm on August 11.

Vysak says they hope to announce the results by August 13 or 14. Cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹7000 and ₹5000 will be given to the first three prizes respectively.