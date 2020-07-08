Vignettes of behaviour

A synoptic overview of the Mahabharata story is narrated in the Devi Bhagavata by the Suta Pauranika. Though brief, it is told in such a way that much care is taken to highlight the important and salient aspects of dharma. For instance, after the victory in the Mahabharata war, Yudhishtira insists that Dhritarashtra should be the ruler while he rules under his guidance. Being a dharmatma, Yudhishtira honours Dhritarashtra, and tries to alleviate the putra soka he experiences by his devotion and service. But Bheema is unable to toe his line and would hurt Dhritarashtra with his sharp verbal arrows. Both he and Gandhari had no option but to put up with his insults that never abated. These and other such vignettes reveal how the effects of one’s behaviour can make an indelible impact on one’s character, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. It shows that by causing harm to others one cannot be ever happy.
After spending 18 years in Hastinapura palace, Dhritarashtra decides to go the forest and wishes to perform the rituals for his departed sons and asks Yudhishtira for money. Once again, Bheema refuses to comply. He cannot understand why they should give money for the benefit of Duryodhana and others who were openly antagonistic to them throughout. Bheema also expresses his disapproval of some of Yudhishtira’s actions that had played havoc in their lives. He does not mince words when he draws attention to his wrong decision to play the game of dice in the Kaurava court and the kind of repercussions that it brought in its wake. Bheema also speaks of the two instances, setting fire to the lac house and the killing of Keechaka, when he had not consulted Yudhishtira and had acted on his own instinct and buddhi that turned out to be beneficial to the Pandavas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath