Vignettes of behaviour

A synoptic overview of the Mahabharata story is narrated in the Devi Bhagavata by the Suta Pauranika. Though brief, it is told in such a way that much care is taken to highlight the important and salient aspects of dharma. For instance, after the victory in the Mahabharata war, Yudhishtira insists that Dhritarashtra should be the ruler while he rules under his guidance. Being a dharmatma, Yudhishtira honours Dhritarashtra, and tries to alleviate the putra soka he experiences by his devotion and service. But Bheema is unable to toe his line and would hurt Dhritarashtra with his sharp verbal arrows. Both he and Gandhari had no option but to put up with his insults that never abated. These and other such vignettes reveal how the effects of one’s behaviour can make an indelible impact on one’s character, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. It shows that by causing harm to others one cannot be ever happy.

After spending 18 years in Hastinapura palace, Dhritarashtra decides to go the forest and wishes to perform the rituals for his departed sons and asks Yudhishtira for money. Once again, Bheema refuses to comply. He cannot understand why they should give money for the benefit of Duryodhana and others who were openly antagonistic to them throughout. Bheema also expresses his disapproval of some of Yudhishtira’s actions that had played havoc in their lives. He does not mince words when he draws attention to his wrong decision to play the game of dice in the Kaurava court and the kind of repercussions that it brought in its wake. Bheema also speaks of the two instances, setting fire to the lac house and the killing of Keechaka, when he had not consulted Yudhishtira and had acted on his own instinct and buddhi that turned out to be beneficial to the Pandavas.