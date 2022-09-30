Tyaga, the only path

Though many of us are aware that the ultimate goal can be reached only by renouncing one’s attachment to the world, we also realise the challenges and hurdles in this path. In this context, the narrative of Vritrasura in the Bhagavata Purana inspires the spirit of Vairagya that the asura typifies even when he faces imminent death during his confrontation with Indra, pointed out Sri Sankararama Dikshitar in a discourse.

In the battlefield, God appears before him and he offers his prayers to him. He is sure he will die in this battle for no one can oppose the divine power of the Vajrayudha. Like many of us who may wish that this is our final birth, but know for certain this is not to be, Vritrasura accepts that once he dies, he will be pushed once again into the samsara chakra leading to further entanglement. He does not wish for other higher worlds such as swarga loka, Brahma loka, patala loka, etc. Neither does he long for attainments such as kingship or yoga siddhi. For, wealth and power that appear attractive only lead to passion, concern, anxiety, discord, misery and physical pain. But the greatest and most valuable asset is His grace which will lead us out of this cycle of birth. This is the only choice of all His devotees who wish to remain steeped in His auspicious qualities at all times.

Knowing that he will die and will have to be reborn, he prays to the Lord to grant him a birth where he will have occasion to have Sat Sanga. For, in the company of the pious devotees, the chances of insulating one from the worldly pulls are possible. His prayer to God is to grant him a mind that seeks Him alone in his next birth. By His grace, he should be endowed with unwavering vairagya which alone can bring him closer to God.